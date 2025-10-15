Erin Ruth - Traditions & Original Work cover artwork. A side profile of the artist wearing a hat.
Erin Ruth’s Traditions & Original Work

Angel Romero October 15, 2025

Erin Ruth – Traditions & Original Work (2025)

San Francisco-based singer-songwriter and delightful vocalist Erin Ruth has released Traditions & Original Work, an album that interweaves original songs with American folk, Irish, Scottish, and Galician Celtic-flavored material. The tracks range from introspective vocals and piano songs to works grounded in Atlantic European folk traditions.

The highlights for me are the songs that pair Ruth’s lovely vocals with traditional instruments and arrangements such as the classic poem “Down by the Salley Gardens;” the beautiful melody on Estreliña do Luceiro; “The Wind That Shakes the Barley”; “Both Sides the Tweed”; “Hard Times Come Again No More”; and the moving a cappella performance “The Auld Triangle.”

Musicians: Erin Ruth on vocals; Kyle Alden on guitar, organ; David Brewer on whistles, bodhran; Sean Daly on vocals; Tom Luekens on guitar, vocals; Richard Mandel on guitar; Darcy Noonan on violin; Sara Remington on vocals; Autumn Rhodes on flute; Malcolm Robertson on flute; Jesse Torre on guitar.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
