Erin Ruth’s Traditions & Original Work

Erin Ruth – Traditions & Original Work (2025)

San Francisco-based singer-songwriter and delightful vocalist Erin Ruth has released Traditions & Original Work, an album that interweaves original songs with American folk, Irish, Scottish, and Galician Celtic-flavored material. The tracks range from introspective vocals and piano songs to works grounded in Atlantic European folk traditions.

The highlights for me are the songs that pair Ruth’s lovely vocals with traditional instruments and arrangements such as the classic poem “Down by the Salley Gardens;” the beautiful melody on Estreliña do Luceiro; “The Wind That Shakes the Barley”; “Both Sides the Tweed”; “Hard Times Come Again No More”; and the moving a cappella performance “The Auld Triangle.”

Musicians: Erin Ruth on vocals; Kyle Alden on guitar, organ; David Brewer on whistles, bodhran; Sean Daly on vocals; Tom Luekens on guitar, vocals; Richard Mandel on guitar; Darcy Noonan on violin; Sara Remington on vocals; Autumn Rhodes on flute; Malcolm Robertson on flute; Jesse Torre on guitar.

Buy Traditions & Original Work.