Ustad Naseeruddin Saami, Distinguished Delhi Gharana Vocalist

(headline image: Nasseruddin Saami – Photo by Ewallop, Asia Society)

Ustad Naseeruddin Saami is Pakistan’s leading classical vocalist and the last living master of the 49-note microtonal surti scale.

A pacesetter of the Delhi gharana, he trained under legendary qawwal Munshi Raziuddin beginning in the 1950s. Saami specialized in khayal, the polished art of Hindustani classical improvisation.

As the sole surviving practitioner of this microtonal system, Saami’s legacy extends through teaching and performances across Pakistan and Europe. Now in his late 70s, his work preserves an endangered musical world that connects spiritual and artistic traditions of the subcontinent.

In 2025, Naseeruddin Saami was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.