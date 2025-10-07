The Warsi Brothers performing on stage.
The Warsi Brothers, Indian Masters of Qawwali

Angel Romero October 7, 2025 No Comments

Naseer and Nazeer Ahmed Khan Warsi, identified as the Warsi Brothers, are among the brightest living custodians of traditional qawwali music in the Indian subcontinent.

They are direct descendants of Amir Khusrau’s 14th-century lineage and were trained by their grandfather Padma Shri Aziz Ahmad Khan Warsi. Naseer and Nazeer represent the Delhi gharana’s classical precision and spiritual depth.

As the last “qawaal bachhey” (children of qawwali), they give precedence to preserving Khusrau’s legacy over commercial gain. With support, their goal is to document their vast repertoire and mentor new generations, ensuring this 700-year-old spiritual tradition endures. 

 In 2025, the Warsi Brothers were one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
