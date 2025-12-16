Transglobal World Music Hall of Fame Reveals 2025 Inductees

Transglobal World Music Hall of Fame has announced the 2025 inductees in its three categories: Artists, In Memoriam and Professional Excellence.

Artists

The inductees in the Artist category are Mari Boine; Elena Ledda; Wu Man; Gao Hong; and Hariprasad Chaurasia.

The Artists category celebrate solo and ensemble living artists who have achieved lifelong artistic and technical excellence or historical importance in the field of world music.

Professional Excellence

The three entities inducted in the Professional Excellence are The Association for Cultural Equity / Alan Lomax Archive; Amitava Bhattacharya / Banglanatak dot com; and globalFEST.

The Professional Excellence category honors influential music industry, cultural management and media individuals and organizations who have provided increased visibility and appreciation to world music and its multiple subgenres.

In Memoriam

The artists honored in the In Memoriam category are Flaco Jiménez; Aurelio Martínez; Zulya Kamalova; Eddie Palmieri; and Benjamín Escoriza.

In Memoriam includes posthumous inductions that honor historically imaginative and influential artists or industry professionals who passed away in previous years or decades.

(headline image; Mari Boine; Elena Ledda; Wu Man; Gao Hong; and Hariprasad Chaurasia)

For more information or to see previous years inductees, visit transglobalwmc.com/all-the-inductees/