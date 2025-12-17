Persian Setar, Ambient Drama: Danial HM Teases New Single “Breath Of Eternity”

Austrian-based composer and instrumental artist Danial HM has released his instrumental single “Breath of Eternity.” The piece combines ambient minimalism, Middle Eastern influences, world music, and cinematic atmosphere. The work centers on the nuanced sound of the Persian setar, presenting the instrument as the main narrative voice.

The track traces a progression from shadow toward clarity and calm, mirroring an inner passage through introspection and emotional release. Its structure favors gradual development, open space, and sustained resonance, guiding listeners toward a meditative sense of stillness.

According to Danial HM, “I believe we should value what we listen to. Music shapes our thoughts and our inner world — and this piece is about finding light, meaning, and calm within ourselves.”

Danial HM

Based in Austria and rooted in Iranian musical heritage, Danial HM writes and performs music that focuses on spirituality, inward reflection, and emotional clarity through the voice of the Persian setar and ambient, cinematic sound worlds.