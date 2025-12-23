The Persian Setar, An Ancient and Influential Long-Necked Lute

(headline image: professional walnut setar MOS-4)

The Persian setar (سه‌تار) occupies a distinctive place in Iranian classical music and in adjacent musical cultures influenced by Persianate history. The term se-tār literally signifies “three strings.” However, the modern Iranian setar is commonly four-stringed.

The parts of a setar include a pear-shaped wooden bowl (soundbox) called kase; a long neck (daste or dasteh) with movable gut frets (par); a headstock with tuning pegs (gusheh); and four strings running over a nut; a bridge (kharak) that holds the strings, and a tailpiece.

The body (bowl) is primarily made from mulberry or walnut, sometimes rosewood; the neck is typically walnut; and the soundboard (safhe) is often a thin piece of mulberry or spruce, with a bridge of areca or boxwood. The neck is typically made from solid walnut wood, providing a sturdy base for the frets.

Lastly, the tuning pegs are commonly crafted from walnut, rosewood, or ebony.

Setar performance is tightly interwoven with the modal practice of Iranian classical music, especially the radif: a set of melodic models transmitted master-to-disciple and treated as both aesthetic repertory and cultural philosophy.

Hossein Alizadeh

The nineteenth-century mystic-musician Mushtaq Ali Shah is frequently credited with popularizing (or introducing) an additional string that expanded tonality and tuning options.

Setar playing is typically finger-plucked, often with the index fingernail rather than a plectrum.

Aside from Iran, the name setar also appears in Central Asia. In the Pamir/Badakhshan region (Tajikistan and Afghanistan), ensembles and documentation describe a setar/setor used alongside regional lutes and frame drums in devotional and social repertories.

Historic Contributors And Teachers

These individuals are essential in the setar lineage. They influenced tradition through performance, innovation, and education.

Abolhasan Saba (1902-1957) — Recognized for his deep mastery of setar (as well as violin) and significant contributions to recording and teaching in the early 20th century.

Dariush Safvat (1928- 2013) — Ethnomusicologist and influential setar teacher.

Ahmad Ebadi (1906 – 1993) — Historically cited as one of the notable setar interpreters connected to early radif transmission and performance practice.

Jalal Zolfonun (1938 – 2012)— A foundational figure in modern setar performance and composition, Zolfonun helped elevate the instrument on international stages and influenced a generation of students and performers.

Mohammad-Reza Lotfi (1947 – 2014) — Renowned for solo work and collaborations with major vocalists in Iranian traditional music; though he also played tar, his setar artistry remains influential.

Leading Masters of Setar in Iran

These players are widely recognized in Iranian music history and practice for their influence on technique, pedagogy, and repertoire.

Hossein Alizadeh — Celebrated across Persian classical music, Alizadeh’s mastery of setar and tar has been recognized internationally, including Grammy nominations.

Dariush Talai, a respected performer and educator; Hamid Motebassem, a leading contemporary musician; Kayhan Kalhor, Iranian Kurdish kamancha and setar virtuoso; Ardalan Kamkar and Omid Lotfi Kamkar, members of the famed The Kamkars ensemble; Keyvan Saket, composer, performer, and educator; Masoud Shoari, influential contemporary setar performer; Hamid Metabassem Ensemble members.

Contemporary And Rising Setar Artists

The following figures are rising voices in the current setar scene:

Kiya Tabassian, Amir Nojan, Ali Kazemi, Behdad Babaei, Pegah Nazemzadeh, Sahba Motallebi, Azin Zakeri, Farzad Amoozegar.

Books:

The Setar by Jalal Al-e-Ahmad and Michael M. Khazabi Ph.D.