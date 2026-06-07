Kenny and Amanda Smith Roll Out “Tears of the Cherokee”

Award-winning bluegrass duo Kenny and Amanda Smith have released “Tears of the Cherokee,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Whole World Round, which is scheduled for release in July.

Written by Dave Summers, the song imagines an ancient Cherokee witnessing the future condition of the Appalachian Mountains. Its lyrics reflect sorrow over environmental destruction and the decline of a once-thriving homeland. Moreover, the subject carries personal significance for the duo. Kenny Smith’s grandmother was a full-blooded Cherokee.

Since forming their band in 2001, Kenny and Amanda Smith have established themselves among bluegrass music’s leading acts. Their honors include the 2003 IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year award. In addition, Kenny Smith has received multiple IBMA Guitar Player of the Year awards, while Amanda Smith earned recognition as IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year.