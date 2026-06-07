Ramblin’ Ricky Tate Joins The Magnolia Sessions

Ramblin’ Ricky Tate – The Magnolia Sessions (Anti-Corp, 2026)

The Magnolia Sessions, the Nashville-based live series recorded outdoors beneath a large magnolia tree at Anti-Corp/Black Matter Mastering, has added Ramblin’ Ricky Tate to its catalog. Produced by owner Dan Emery, the series has featured bluegrass, dark country, and folk singer-songwriter performances from artists, including Lost Dog Street Band, Matt Heckler, Willi Carlisle, Cristina Vane, and The Resonant Rogues. Several releases from the series have also reached the Billboard Bluegrass chart.

Ramblin’ Ricky Tate, a folk and country singer from Birmingham, Alabama, brings a timeless guitar and unique, engaging old time vocal style rooted in older American song forms and narrative songwriting. Early in his career, he performed as a busker in New Orleans and other cities throughout the United States. He later created a jug band, toured extensively, and focused on preserving pre-war material while writing songs based on that tradition. His solo work now focuses on themes such as heartbreak, faith, and hardship, with songs that combine Southern Gothic detail, folk structure, and country influence.

Regarding his involvement in The Magnolia Sessions, Ramblin’ Ricky Tate said: “I’m absolutely honored to be involved with this project and stoked beyond words to join the ranks of some of my own personal favorite live sessions. These sessions are raw and real and truly take you away to another place when you listen. The process is super fun, and Dan is amazing to work with. The whole backyard setup under the magnolia tree with the crickets is just rad to witness firsthand. I hope folks can picture themselves with me in a dark field under the stars and really feel something when they hear these tunes. I’ve worked on this batch of songs for years and put my whole heart into them, so I hope some folks enjoy listening ’cause it means the world to me. Can’t thank Anti-Corp or folks who give this record a listen enough to show how much I truly appreciate it.”

Ramblin’ Ricky Tate – Photo by Ericka Poore

Dan Emery added: “Ramblin’ Ricky Tate was a surprise session, even for me. I had wrapped up recording for the year with an odd number of sessions. Ricky reached out to me at the advice of mutual friend and all-around badass Amie Astelle, and the timing was perfect. I asked how quickly he could prepare, and we were recording within a couple days. He is one of a select few artists who nailed all his takes within one or two tries. He was absolutely dialed in.”