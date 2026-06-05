Aidan Muse Addresses Environmental Change on New Song “Progress”

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Aidan Muse has released “Progress,” a new original song inspired by concerns over deforestation and the loss of farmland in his home state of Wisconsin.

According to Muse, the track emerged after he witnessed forests cleared and land transferred away from local farmers at what he described as an alarming pace. The song examines the tension between economic development and environmental preservation, with lyrics that challenge the idea of progress when it comes at the expense of natural landscapes and agricultural communities.

Throughout the song, Muse questions the long-term impact of large-scale development projects, arguing that promises of future growth often overlook present-day environmental consequences.

“Progress” was entirely written, composed, arranged, and produced by Muse. Dave Dalton handled engineering, mixing, and mastering duties.

The recording features contributions from Jon Muse on bass, Paul Breitenbach on guitar, Ernest Brusubardis IV on fiddle, Caleb Peters on mandolin, and Aidan Muse on lead vocals and banjo.

Buy Progress.