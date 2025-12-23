Kathleen MacInnes Wants A Lift North On New Christmas Single “Santa Take Me Home”

Scottish Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes has released a new Christmas single, “Santa Take Me Home,” inspired by a travel disruption on Christmas Eve.

The song was written after MacInnes finished a performance in Max Webster’s London West End production of Macbeth in December 2023, which starred David Tennant and Cush Jumbo. With the show ending on Christmas Eve, members of the Scottish cast and band attempted to return home amid heavy snow and ice, flight cancellations, and a London cab strike. The rushed journey provided the immediate spark for the track.

“Santa Take Me Home” couples the pressure of trying to get back to Scotland in time for Christmas with calmer, nostalgic memories. MacInnes references a family trip to Aviemore with her partner and three sons, including visits to see reindeer, a ride on the Cairngorm Funicular Railway, and views from the summit.