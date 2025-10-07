Artist Profiles

Shervandi Maestro Es’hak Baluch-Nasab

October 7, 2025

Es’hak Baluch Nasab (Iran) is an expert of the epic singing tradition known as shervandi, a Baluchi musical genre with strong connections to the Makran coastal region.

Baluch-Nasab desires to continue to draw global attention to Baluchi culture, preserving the poetry essential to its soul. He aims to attract listeners to the complex melodies that embody some twenty melodic modes.

He was awarded the title of Doctor of Arts by Iran’s Ministry of Culture, a rare accomplishment in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Baluch-Nasab presently teaches at the Music Association of the city of Chahbahar.

 In 2025, Baluch-Nasab was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

