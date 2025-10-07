Mohi Bahauddin Dagar playing the rudra veena
Artist Profiles

Rudra Veena Maestro Mohi Bahauddin Dagar

Angel Romero October 7, 2025 No Comments

Mohi Bahauddin (also spelled Baha’ud-din) Dagar was born in 1970 in India. He is an instrumentalist, singer, and educator from one of India’s most revered hereditary lineages, of which he represents the 20th generation.

The Dagars have deep connection to the contemplative and introspective dhrupad style of Hindustani (North Indian) vocal music. Moreover, Mohi Bahauddin Dagar is broadly recognized as a virtuoso performer on the rudra veena.

 In 2012, Dagar received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award from India’s National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, one of the highest recognitions for Indian performing artists.

Dagar’s work as a performer and educator has the objective of reinvigorating dhrupad through innovations in style, teaching methods, and instrumentation.

In 2020, he released the album Ahir Bhairav: Margazhi 2019 (Live).

 In 2025, Dagar was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × three =