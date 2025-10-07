Rudra Veena Maestro Mohi Bahauddin Dagar

Mohi Bahauddin (also spelled Baha’ud-din) Dagar was born in 1970 in India. He is an instrumentalist, singer, and educator from one of India’s most revered hereditary lineages, of which he represents the 20th generation.

The Dagars have deep connection to the contemplative and introspective dhrupad style of Hindustani (North Indian) vocal music. Moreover, Mohi Bahauddin Dagar is broadly recognized as a virtuoso performer on the rudra veena.

In 2012, Dagar received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award from India’s National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, one of the highest recognitions for Indian performing artists.

Dagar’s work as a performer and educator has the objective of reinvigorating dhrupad through innovations in style, teaching methods, and instrumentation.

In 2020, he released the album Ahir Bhairav: Margazhi 2019 (Live).

In 2025, Dagar was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.