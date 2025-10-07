Mariam Bagayoko sitting outdoors holding a large rattle.
Mariam Bagayoko, the Nightingale of Beledugu

Identified as the ‘Nightingale of Beledugu (Bélédougou) in her native Mali, Mariam Bagayoko is a vocalist, dancer, and instrumentalist.

Bagayoko is well-known for her vigorous vocal performances in the Bambara singing tradition, her skillful playing of the yabara rattle, and her unique dances on the balafon.

She is considered a master of the ngussunbala  (n’goussounbala), a large balafon with especially resonant gourds specific to the Beledugu region.

Bagayoko has also played a fundamental role in the cultural preservation of Malian music and choreography, acting as a guide for women and Malian youth to ensure the transmission of Malian heritage to future generations.

Two Bagayoko singles are available: “Ciwara” and “Ciwara (Remix).”

 In 2025, Bagayoko was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
