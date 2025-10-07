Mariam Bagayoko, the Nightingale of Beledugu

Identified as the ‘Nightingale of Beledugu (Bélédougou) in her native Mali, Mariam Bagayoko is a vocalist, dancer, and instrumentalist.

Bagayoko is well-known for her vigorous vocal performances in the Bambara singing tradition, her skillful playing of the yabara rattle, and her unique dances on the balafon.

She is considered a master of the ngussunbala (n’goussounbala), a large balafon with especially resonant gourds specific to the Beledugu region.

Bagayoko has also played a fundamental role in the cultural preservation of Malian music and choreography, acting as a guide for women and Malian youth to ensure the transmission of Malian heritage to future generations.

Two Bagayoko singles are available: “Ciwara” and “Ciwara (Remix).”

In 2025, Bagayoko was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.