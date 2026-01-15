Sangjaru tour poster, a band photo and concert listing.
Tour Announcements

Sangjaru Saddles Up For Fire Horse Lunar New Year Tour

World Music Central News Room January 15, 2026 No Comments

Sangjaru will return to North America in 2026 with a Lunar New Year celebration tour marking the Year of the Fire Horse. The Korean group will bring its folk fusion sound back to U.S. stages as part of the run.

The band is known for mixing Korean traditional music with gypsy swing, funk, rock, and improvisation. Its name, drawn from words meaning “box” and “sack,” highlights the project’s mix of tight structure and freer experimentation, a contrast that drives Sangjaru’s energetic live performances.

JAN 31, 2026: National Museum of Asian Art (DC)
FEB 1, 2026: Creative Alliance (MD)
FEB 4, 2026: Joe’s Pub (NY)
FEB 5, 2026: Zoellner Arts Center (PA)
FEB 6, 2026: Ware Center for the Arts (PA)
FEB 8, 2026: World Cafe Live (PA)
FEB 10-11, 2026: University of Michigan (MI)

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + 10 =