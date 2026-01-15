Mike Mitchell Unveils New Heartbreak Single “Bridge I Can’t Burn”

Mike Mitchell has released his new single “Bridge I Can’t Burn” via Mountain Fever Records. The track delivers a candid look at the painful turning point in a toxic relationship, focusing on emotional fallout rather than melodrama.

Co-written by Mitchell and Jeff Walter, the single highlights Mitchell’s distinctive vocal delivery and fiddle work, supported by a band of seasoned bluegrass players.

Mitchell shared: “‘Bridge I Can’t Burn’ is a powerful song that uses great lyricism to describe the anguish of a lover caught in a toxic relationship. The core drama is the ultimate choice: plunge into the icy cold water of final escape, or dive right back into the familiar, destructive fire. To be at that point is the very definition of desperation. Exploring this theme with my co-writer, Jeff Walter, was a true success.”

The song features Mike Mitchell on lead vocals & fiddle; Tim Surrett on bass; Darin Aldridge on guitars & harmony vocals; Wayne Benson on mandolin; and Kristin Scott Benson on banjo.