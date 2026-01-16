Eliza Marshall’s Debut, Eternal Birth, Inspired by Thomas Hardy

Eliza Marshall – Eternal Birth (One World Records, 2026)

Award-winning flutist and composer Eliza Marshall will release her splendid debut solo album, Eternal Birth, on 16 January 2026 via One World Records.

Recorded between Real World Studios in the UK and Dakar, Senegal, the world fusion project presents the result of Marshall’s two decades of international collaboration. Structured as a complete listening work, the album explores ancestry, ecology, and renewal through contemporary composition and cross-cultural exchange between Europe’s Celtic world and West Africa.

The album offers an enchanting mix of ethereal, evocative and virtuosic flutes; mesmerizing spoken word and vocal harmonies; ambient atmospheres; and a wide range of irresistible global percussion.

Eternal Birth takes inspiration from Thomas Hardy’s poem “Transformations,” reflecting on cycles of life and continuity. The album positions the natural world as a living archive, with sound presented as a vehicle for memory, place, and connection.

Marshall is classically trained and has worked in multiple musical settings over the past 20 years. She is a founder member of folk supergroup Ranagri, has toured internationally with Peter Gabriel’s New Blood Orchestra, and has recorded with artists including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Florence & The Machine, First Aid Kit, and The White Stripes.

Her credits also include solo performances on film soundtracks such as Mufasa, Prometheus, and Robin Hood, appearances at major opera houses, and collaborations with the BBC Concert Orchestra for BBC Radio 3. She also serves as Artistic Director of the Freedom To Roam project.