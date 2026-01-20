Rumba Legend Syran Mbenza Returns With Rumba Africa After 16-Year Pause

Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa (Hysa Productions HYSADIG1133, 2025)

Congolese guitarist Syran Mbenza celebrated his 75th year in 2025 with the release of Rumba Africa, a superb new album distributed through Sterns Music in association with his own Hysa Productions.

Rumba Africa ends a 16-year gap since Mbenza’s last full album. The new release features a fabulous roster of guest singers and musicians, many leading names in Congolese music. Mbenza carefully selected original compositions with classic material.

The album clearly reveals the influence of Cuban music in Africa, specially in Congo, from Cuban dance styles to slow tempo romantic bolero. The Congolese weaved Cuban rhythms and instruments with local traditions. At the same time, they developed a highly recognizable and delightful guitar style. Rumba Africa presents a diverse range of styles, from Congolese rumba and soukous to salsa (performed in Spanish).

Although the album features stellar vocalists and instrumentalists, Mbenza’s elegant, intricate and virtuosic guitar is the highlight of the album. It certainly reaffirms his status as a Congolese rumba maestro.

Mbenza ranks among Africa’s most acclaimed guitarists. In 2005, BBC broadcaster Andy Kershaw underlined his stature with the remark that “Eric Clapton isn’t fit to tune his strings.” Mbenza’s career began in late-1960s Kinshasa, where he played in local bands before turning professional across 1970s Zaire, working with a range of groups and singers, including Congolese star Sam Mangwana.

The partnership with Mangwana took Mbenza to Paris in 1979. After settling there in the early 1980s, he became a first-call session musician on a Paris scene that drew artists from across Africa and the French Caribbean, helping drive the rise of soukous and zouk. His discography includes solo releases, co-led projects such as Les Quatre Étoiles, and a later acoustic turn with Kékélé.

Mbenza’s playing also reached one of the world’s biggest pop stages. During the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, an estimated 100 million viewers heard his guitar in the first instrumental break of “Waka Waka.”

Musicians: Syran Mbenza on guitars; Malage de Lugendo, Wuta Mayi, Ballou Canta, Nyboma, Samba Mapangala, Solo Sita, and Bahati la Douce on vocals; Fofo le Collegien (Fofo Vangu Nsimba) on guitars; Flavian Makabi, Vincent Hamandjian on bass; Luis Manresa on double bass, piano, vocals; Alain Chimpen Olarte on percussion; Komba Mafuala Bellow on drums; Jimmy Mvondo Mvele, Freddy Nzeza, Emmanuel on sax; Francois Michaud on violin; and Viviane Arnoux on accordion.

Recording Engineer: Luis Manresa. Recorded at CRM Studio, Paris.

Track listing:

Caro Ya Maniema (feat. Malage de Lugendo) 6:26 Na Boyi (feat. Malage de Lugendo) 6:20 Maguy Ank (feat. Ballou Canta & Wuta Mayi) 3:48 Rumba O Demba (feat. Wuta Mayi 4:46 Pepe (feat. Nyboma) 5:59 Siluvangi (feat. Wuta Mayi, Bahati la Douce & Viviane Arnoux) 5:45 Germaine (feat. Malage de Lugendo, Wuta Mayi, Bahati la Douce & Luis Manresa) 4:34 Bana OK Edemba (feat. Wuta Mayi & Malage de Lugendo) 5:30 Niekese Maneno (feat. Samba Mapangala) 6:53 Yo Ade (feat. Malage de Lugendo & Bahati la Deuce) 4:58 Lola (feat. Malage de Lugendo & Bahati la Douce) 5:04

