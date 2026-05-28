Ansel Mauricio - Mente En Shuffle cover artwork. A photo of Ansel playing piano.
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Piano Prodigy Ansel Mauricio Unveils Latin Jazz Piece Mente En Shuffle

World Music Central News Room May 28, 2026 No Comments

Dominican pianist, arranger, producer, and composer Ansel Mauricio has released his debut single, “Mente En Shuffle.” Released on April 15, 2026, the same day Mauricio turned 16, Mente En Shuffle introduces a young artist with a clear focus on harmony, arrangement, and ensemble performance. The piece emerged from a late-night session of harmonic exploration, where Mauricio developed its rhythm, progression, and central melody.

The Latin Jazz single reflects influences from Duke Ellington, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Kenny Drew Jr., Gustavo “Gus” Rodríguez, Holger Marjamaa, Justin-Lee Schultz, and Jesús Molina.

Ansel Mauricio

Mauricio leads the project on piano, arrangements, and overall production. The ensemble features Otoniel Nicolás on drums, Eliézer Paniagua on saxophone, Ernesto “Netico” Núñez on bass, and Juamy Fernández on percussion.

The track was recorded in the Dominican Republic by Luis Mansilla at Point Studios in Santo Domingo. It was later mixed by Luis Villa at Uno Music Studios and mastered by Miguel A. González at Black Box Mastering, both based in Seville, Spain.

Author: World Music Central News Room

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