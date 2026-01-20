Syrian Music Preservation Initiative Honors Muhammed Qadri Dalal At Roulette

The Syrian Music Preservation Initiative is set to perform at Roulette on Friday, May 8, 2026. The concert is dedicated to the music of Muhammed Qadri Dalal, the Aleppo-based oud virtuoso, composer, and scholar whose work has shaped Syrian and Arab classical music since the 1970s. The program focuses on Dalal’s original compositions, highlighting his command of the maqam tradition and his distinctive compositional voice. Presented in a chamber setting, the performance offers an opportunity to experience his music through a living tradition rather than a retrospective tribute.

The music will be performed by Takht al-Nagham, the ensemble of the Syrian Music Preservation Initiative, directed by violinist Samer Ali. The group specializes in Syrian classical and folk repertoire rarely heard in the United States and performs in the traditional takht format. The ensemble for this concert includes Samer Ali on violin, Marissa Arciola on double bass, Jeremy Smith on riqq, with additional musicians on oud, nay, and voice.

Location: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Time: 8:00pm

Co-Presenter: Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette in association with Brooklyn Maqam

For more information, go to http://www.robertbrowningassociates.com

(headline image: Takht al-Nagham at Roulette, 2022)