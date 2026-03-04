My Treasured Land Turns Cabin Fever Into Celtic Folk Joy

Counter’s Creek – My Treasured Land (OOB Records, 2025)

Counter’s Creek’s dazzling new album, My Treasured Land, summarizes five years of life spent in London, including periods under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, through joyful songs and splendid Celtic-infused instrumental pieces. The album also points to the desire to escape to rural locations, specially the Lake District and Suffolk.

The record travels smoothly through British and Irish folk traditions and further. You’ll find evocative Irish low whistles and flutes alongside traditional English songs such as “Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy” and “Bold Riley.” On top of that, the album connects Celtic reels with American bluegrass on “Americana” as well as Indian music influences on “Brand New World.”

The heartfelt lyrics point to entrapment on “Birds Without Wings” and “The Gilded Cage,” while “Earthrise” focuses on environmental concern. Elsewhere, the title track and “Home At Last” lean into longing for a simpler countryside life. The album also portrays lighter scenes, from a Waltham Forest Council cherry tree planting to childhood themes on “Brand New World” and “That’s Not My Unicorn.”

The recording took place at Cowshed Studio, a small space in North London, on the hottest day of 2024.

Overall, My Treasured Land reveals a rising star in the world of Celtic music.

Musicians: Jonathan Taylor on whistles, flute, piano, electric piano, vocals; Ben Cox on lead vocals, whistles, flute, harmonium, piano; Tom Newell on violin, viola, bouzouki, vocals; Moss Freed on guitar, vocals.

Guests: Tom Mason on double bass; and Jordan Murray on bodhran, cajón, udu, hammered dulcimer.

Recorded by James Johnston. Mixed by James Johnston, Jonathan Taylor & Ben Cox. Mastered by Stevan Krakovic.

Sleeve design by Jonathan Taylor.

Photography by Ron Milsom.

