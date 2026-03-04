Counter’s Creek - My Treasured Land cover artwork. a photo of an old wooden fishing boayt.
Album reviews

My Treasured Land Turns Cabin Fever Into Celtic Folk Joy

Angel Romero March 4, 2026 No Comments

Counter’s Creek – My Treasured Land (OOB Records, 2025)

Counter’s Creek’s dazzling new album, My Treasured Land, summarizes five years of life spent in London, including periods under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, through joyful songs and splendid Celtic-infused instrumental pieces. The album also points to the desire to escape to rural locations, specially the Lake District and Suffolk.

The record travels smoothly through British and Irish folk traditions and further. You’ll find evocative Irish low whistles and flutes alongside traditional English songs such as “Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy” and “Bold Riley.” On top of that, the album connects Celtic reels with American bluegrass on “Americana” as well as Indian music influences on “Brand New World.”

The heartfelt lyrics point to entrapment on “Birds Without Wings” and “The Gilded Cage,” while “Earthrise” focuses on environmental concern. Elsewhere, the title track and “Home At Last” lean into longing for a simpler countryside life. The album also portrays lighter scenes, from a Waltham Forest Council cherry tree planting to childhood themes on “Brand New World” and “That’s Not My Unicorn.”

The recording took place at Cowshed Studio, a small space in North London, on the hottest day of 2024.

Overall, My Treasured Land reveals a rising star in the world of Celtic music.

Musicians: Jonathan Taylor on whistles, flute, piano, electric piano, vocals; Ben Cox on lead vocals, whistles, flute, harmonium, piano; Tom Newell on violin, viola, bouzouki, vocals; Moss Freed on guitar, vocals.

Guests: Tom Mason on double bass; and Jordan Murray on bodhran, cajón, udu, hammered dulcimer.

Recorded by James Johnston. Mixed by James Johnston, Jonathan Taylor & Ben Cox. Mastered by Stevan Krakovic.

Sleeve design by Jonathan Taylor.
Photography by Ron Milsom.

Buy the CD from the OOB Records or the digital download.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fifteen − 4 =