Altan Turns 40, Tours The U.S. In March With A NYC St. Patrick’s Day Special

Iconic Irish folk music group Altan will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a U.S. tour in March, with dates set across the Midwest and East Coast. The tour includes a St. Patrick’s Day concert in New York City on March 17, with banjo player Alison Brown slated as a special guest.

The tour highlights Altan’s latest release, Donegal (2024, Compass Records), the band’s 14th studio album. Altan’s repertoire remains rooted in Donegal tradition.

Singer and fiddler Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh leads the group, with performances in both Irish and English. Clare Friel of The Friel Sisters joins on fiddle and vocals, while Martin Tourish appears on accordion. Ciaran Curran plays bouzouki, and Dáithí Sproule is on guitar.

After the March dates, Altan plans festival appearances this summer. Later, the group expects to head west for additional concerts in the fall.

Full tour details: altan.ie/altan-live