Estudiantina Of Melbourne’s Ta Nisia: Greek Roots Continuity and Transformation

Estudiantina of Melbourne – Ta Nisia [The Islands] (self-release, 2026)

Estudiantina Of Melbourne presents its second album, Ta Nisia (The Islands), an independently-released recording. The new work follows the ensemble’s debut, Journey to Rebetika, and arrives after two years of activity that included 26 concerts.

The new album reflects both continuity and change. The group’s music remains rooted in captivating smyrneika and rebetiko, taking the listener on a tour of joyful Greek taverns and nightclubs. At the same time, Ta Nisia also points to a broader musical direction. In turn, the title carries both a literal and symbolic meaning: each track stands on its own. Nevertheless, together, the pieces trace a larger story of migration, identity, growth, and belonging.

The lineup on the album features regular ensemble members Maria Antaras-Dalamagas on accordion and vocals; Vagelis Ginis on vocals; Camille El Feghali on kanun; Jenny Dixon on violin; Alex Petropoulos on guitar; Paul Karalis on bouzouki; Con Kalamaras on bouzouki and vocals; and Rosco Heck on percussion. Guest musicians Indra Buraczewska on double bass and Tim Meyen on cimbalom also appear on the release. Meyen’s instrument, a 145-string Austro-Hungarian cimbalom, adds an unusual, charming tonal element to the ensemble’s established sound.

At the same time, Ta Nisia reflects the cultural mix of Melbourne, where the group formed and developed its identity.

Musicians: Alex Petropoulos on guitar, vocals, lavta; Camille El Feghali on kanun, zurna; Con Kalamaras on bouzouki, vocals, lavta; Jenny Dixon on violin; Maria AntarasonDalamagas on accordion, vocals; Paul Karalis on bouzouki, oud; Rosco Heck on percussion; Vagellis Ginis on vocals. Guest musicians: Indra Buraczewska on bass; and Tim Meyen on cimbalom.



Kieran McCoey, recording engineer. Recorded at 3MBS Studios Abbotsford Convent Melbourne 2025

Album artwork by Matthew Revert.

Track Listing:

Τα νησιά – Κώστας Ρούκουνας – The Islands Ναζιάρα μου – Ρίτα Αμπατζή & Στελλάκης Περπινιάδης – My flirty girl Κυρ Κωστάκη – Παραδοσιακό – Mr Kostaki Για μένα δε σε μέλλει – Κώστας Καρίπης – You don’t care about me Στο Βοτανικό – Κώστας Ρούκουνας – In Votanikos Αραπίνα μου σκερτσόζα – Ρόζα Εσκενάζη/Παραδοσιακό – My Playful Dark Beauty Κοντραμπατζήδες – Κώστας Ρούκουνας – Smugglers Πρέπει να σ΄αφήσω – Γιώργος Καμβύσης/ Παναγιώτης Τούντας – I Have to Leave You Πασαλιμανιώτισσα – Στελλάκης Περπινιάδης – The Woman from Pasalimani Με ζουρνάδες και νταούλια – Παναγιώτης Τούντας – With Zournas and Drums Μου φαίνεται – Βαγγέλης Παπάζογλου – It shows Πρέπει να σ΄αφήσω ρεπρίζα – Εστουδιαντίνα της Μελβούρνης – I Have to Leave You reprise.