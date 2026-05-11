Mark Lettieri & Purbayan Chatterjee Roll Out New Single, “9000 Miles”

American guitarist Mark Lettieri and Indian sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee have released the “9000 Miles”. The piece appears on the duo’s superb new album, Feathered Creatures.

Chatterjee shared: “’9000 Miles’ speaks to the literal and emotional distance between my home in Mumbai and Mark’s home in Fort Worth. The piece begins with a simple riff, an idea that arrived almost innocently. But that riff slowly rises and expands, metaphorically covering the 9,000 miles between us. As the composition develops, it moves into jazz-funk territory, where Mark’s deep groove language meets my Indian syncopations and Carnatic-inspired rhythmic thought. It is not just about geography; it is also about convergence.”

Feathered Creatures is a transcontinental creative gathering. Celebrated sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and multifaceted jazz guitarist Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy) weave a fabulous mix of musical genres that include electronic music, Indian classical music, jazz-funk, progressive rock and beyond.