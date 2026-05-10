Marty Cooper Revisits His Catalog On American Portraits

Martin Cooper — American Portraits (Howlin Dog Records, 2025)

American Portraits by folk singer-songwriter Marty Cooper gathers Cooper’s own versions of songs long associated with other artists. Warm lead vocals, choruses, and a wide range of musical instruments provide a splendid mix of American folk music and Americana.

The new, extraordinary collection features titles previously popularized elsewhere, including “You Can’t Be a Beacon (If Your Light Don’t Shine)” and “A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock ’n’ Roll,” presented here with Cooper’s original non-sibling lyrics. The set also revisits protest material from the 1960s, such as “One More Time, Billy Brown,” first recorded by Burl Ives.

Cooper’s writing has reached Stevie Wonder, Rod McKuen, Jimmie Rodgers, Sammy Davis Jr., the Kingston Trio, the Brothers Four, Burl Ives, Bobby Bare, the Irish Rovers, and Jennifer Warnes. His career began in the late 1950s, and he participated in the 1960s folk revival, collaborating in Los Angeles with the wrecking crew and arranger Jack Nitzsche.

The physical version of the album is beautifully packaged in a hard cover book with lyrics, notes and lovely artwork.