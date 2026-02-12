Lucie Hendry Ashes, a Space Between Chaos and Anticipation

Scottish lever harpist Lucie Hendry has released “Ashes,” the first single from her forthcoming album.

The track focuses on an unresolved emotional space between chaos and anticipation, with a gradual shift toward clarity. Ashes addresses that tension with a sense of hope and the suggestion of renewal.

Hendry, known for a contemporary approach to folk, often works with musicians from other countries and genres. Her projects place the harp in unexpected instrumental lineups and seek to broaden perceptions of what the instrument can do.