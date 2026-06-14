Ken & Brad Kolodner Celebrate 15 Years of Musical Partnership with New Single “Hand’s Cove”

Baltimore-based father-son duo Ken & Brad Kolodner have released “Hand’s Cove,” the title track and first single from their forthcoming fifth studio album. The album will be available July 10 and coincides with the pair’s 15th year of making music together.

What began as informal jam sessions between Ken Kolodner and his teenage son has evolved into a longstanding musical partnership. Over the years, the duo has developed a distinctive sound by pairing clawhammer banjo and hammered dulcimer.

Ken and Brad Kolodner have pursued a broad musical approach that incorporates additional instruments such as gourd banjo and hammered mbira alongside twin fiddles and stringband influences.

“Hand’s Cove” was inspired by a secluded inlet on Vermont’s Lake Champlain near the family’s multigenerational cabin, known as The Camp. The location also carries historical significance as the site where Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys reportedly concealed themselves before crossing the lake to capture Fort Ticonderoga during the early stages of the American Revolution.

On the track, Brad Kolodner’s gourd banjo leads the song, while Ken Kolodner’s hammered dulcimer underscores the atmosphere of anticipation associated with the historic crossing.