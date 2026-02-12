Kunbe Brings The Power of Afro-Rock Fusion to Fanga

Kunbe – Fanga (Adjololo Records, 2025)

Fanga, the second album from Kunbe, continues the collaboration between Malian musicians and the Livenais brothers, longtime figures in the indie rock scene in western France.

Titled with a Bambara word associated with strength, energy, unity, and power, Fanga introduces irresistible Afro-rock and Afrobeat-influenced arrangements that connect Manding rhythms and Bambara songs with Western rock. Work on the record began when the Malian members reunited with the Livenais brothers in France in 2021, with additional contributions from singer Issa Bamba.

Throughout the album, Fanga presents multiple Malian styles, ranging from stirring Wassulu beats to Sahelian blues rhythms, supported by a solid, galvanizing rock foundation and guitar lines.

The group formed in Bamako in 2012 after Vincent Livenais met Malian musician and producer Oumar Diallo during a professional visit. Kunbe (“meeting” in Bambara) went on to tour Europe and West Africa, and released its debut album, Bamako Groove in 2015.

Musicians: Issa Sory Bamba on lead vocals; Sékou Marcel Coulibaly on guitar; Antoine Livenais on bass; Morissansa Diabaté on drums; Jean-Louis Livenais on guitar; Abdoulaye Koussoubé on jembe; Vincent Livenais on keyboards.

Guests: Barou Oumar Diallo, voice of Douawou; and Cécile Livenais, voice of Saly.

Graphic design: Mayeule Bym.

Photo: Eric Belliard.

Buy Fanga.