Taking the Fifth

La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo (Music Box Publishing, 2025)

Two of the innumerable things I’m no good at are defining what exactly is meant by the term “World Music” and choosing favorites. So, I’m not going to attempt either one. Rather, let me spotlight one particular album from the year that recently ended.

Quinto Mundo is the latest by La Cumbia Chicharra, a France-based octet that also has roots in Chile. To my ears, the album exemplifies the best kind of approach to world music. Harnessing a particular style of music- yes, cumbia -as their foundation, the band mixes it with hip hop, dub, funk, electronica, Eastern European inflections, Afrobeat and a smattering of Latin accents.

The result is a smoking yet finely crafted selection of tracks that inspire both dancing and an admiration for the skill with which the band makes it all sound so seamless and natural. Would I call it the best album of 2025? Maybe, maybe not. But I’d call it my most highly recommended for those who love global sounds that emanate from a nearly perfect musical melting pot.

Musicians: Pati Gajardo on vocals; Romain Davidico on vocals, trombone; César Bouteau on congas, tumba, tambor alegre; Olivier Boyer on vocals, guira, campanas, shekere, cymbals; Maxime Marachélian on drums, timbales; Benjamin Charras on bass, guitar; Sébastien Ruiz Levy on flügelhorn, cornet; François Escojido on keyboards, accordion.

Buy Quinto Mundo.