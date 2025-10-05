Senny Camara playing kora
Artist Profiles

Kora Player and guitarist Senny Camara

Angel Romero October 5, 2025 No Comments

Senny Camara is a kora and guitar player, singer, composer, and sound engineer from Senegal.

Camara fell in love with the kora at seven years old but was discouraged from learning the instrument, which is traditionally played by men born into the jali (griot) hereditary lineage of musicians.

Aged 22, she finally got the opportunity to study kora, later studying at the Conservatoire in Dakar and the Conservatoire de St. Denis.

Camara continues to work on radio and TV programs as a performer and social commentator, addressing gender equality, environmental issues, and other contemporary topics in her work.

In 2025, Senny Camara was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + seven =