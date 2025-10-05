Kora Player and guitarist Senny Camara

Senny Camara is a kora and guitar player, singer, composer, and sound engineer from Senegal.

Camara fell in love with the kora at seven years old but was discouraged from learning the instrument, which is traditionally played by men born into the jali (griot) hereditary lineage of musicians.

Aged 22, she finally got the opportunity to study kora, later studying at the Conservatoire in Dakar and the Conservatoire de St. Denis.

Camara continues to work on radio and TV programs as a performer and social commentator, addressing gender equality, environmental issues, and other contemporary topics in her work.

In 2025, Senny Camara was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.