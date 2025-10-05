Farah Kaddour playing buzuq
 Lebanese Buzuq Player Farah Kaddour

October 5, 2025

Farah Kaddour is a buzuq player, composer, and music scholar based in Beirut who integrates her artistic practice into music related projects as a program officer at Action for Hope. This foundation, formed in 2025, provides cultural development and relief for communities displaced by war or extreme poverty.

She is a member of SANAM, a contemporary Arabic music ensemble; a co-founder of TILT alongside fellow Lebanese musicians Samah Boulmona and Ali Hout;.

Kaddour released her own debut solo album, Badā, in 2024. As one of the most prominent buzuq players in the Arabic-speaking world, Kaddour hopes to elevate female musicians and composers through her work.

In 2025, Farah Kaddour was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.

Discography:

Badā (Asadun Alay Records, 2024)

