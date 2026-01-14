Klezmer Legends The Klezmatics Launch 40th Anniversary Tour With New Album Preview

Grammy-winning klezmer band The Klezmatics has launched its 40th Anniversary World Tour with a live preview of new music from We Were Made for These Times, a forthcoming album rooted in Yiddish tradition and world music collaboration. The tour opened on January 9, 2026, at Sony Hall in New York City.

The January tour leg includes the band’s first-ever performance in New Orleans, where The Klezmatics will share the stage with local ensemble New Orleans Klezmer Allstars. The U.S. run covers major cities across the country, combining klezmer tradition with themes of solidarity, justice, and migration while introducing songs from the anniversary record.

The Klezmatics will return to Europe in March 2026, following their showcase at world music conference WOMEX 2025 and a recent Nordic tour. As part of the 40th Anniversary World Tour, the group plans to present new material from We Were Made for These Times alongside long-time favorites for audiences across the continent. European dates and cities will be announced at a later time.

More information is available at rootsandchordsmusic.com/events