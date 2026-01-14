Vasilis Kostas Presents Contemporary And Traditional Music Of Epirus, Greece

(headline image: Vasilis Kostas – Photo by Yannis Psathas)

Vasilis Kostas is set to perform at Roulette on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The lauto player and composer will present a program centered on contemporary and traditional music from Epirus, Greece, including the world premiere of material from his new recording Léna.

The concert features original compositions alongside adapted traditional repertoire, reflecting Kostas’s approach to reestablishing the lauto as a leading melodic instrument. The program also serves as a tribute to his mentor, the late clarinetist Petroloukas Halkias. Kostas will be joined by Ian Ashby on upright bass and George Lernis on percussion.

Location: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Time: 8:00pm

Co-Presenter: Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette

For more information, go to http://www.robertbrowningassociates.com