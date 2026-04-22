Home Grown Finally Gets Its Moment After A COVID-19 Pause

Matt Tighe and Tad Sargent – Home Grown (2025)

Fiddler Matt Tighe and multi-instrumentalist Tad Sargent released Home Grown nearly five years after the project first took shape. The Celtic music album features brilliant instrumental skill and lovely instrumental tunes deeply rooted in the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland and other traditions.

The album was recorded in November 2019, followed by the duo’s final gig in January 2020 and a mix session in February 2020. COVID-19 disrupted plans soon after, and the release stalled during lockdowns.

Tighe later described the record as a time capsule that sat unreleased while life moved on. Sargent relocated to Pembrokeshire, while Tighe moved to Glasgow. The two reunited in London in 2023 while working on music for the Disney+ series Thousand Blows, which revived the conversation about releasing the album.

Matt Tighe shared: “We’re finally sending this music out into the world now (winter 2025), and although we’ve both changed immensely, and it’s slightly strange to greet our old selves, we think it’s a good snapshot of who and how we were.“

Tighe, who grew up in South London and has Irish and Trinidadian roots, traced his early interest in traditional music to his parents’ record collection. He has cited the Chieftains and Tom McConville & Pauline Cato as key influences, and he remains active in the UK folk scene through festivals, clubs, and session work.

Matt Tighe- Fiddle, Octave Fiddle

Tad Sargent- Bouzouki, Guitar, Bodhran

Ian Stephenson- Double Bass, Harmonium, Piano

Penny James- Fiddle

Michael McGoldrick- Whistles

Mohsen Amini- Concertina

The album was produced by Brian McNeill and features Matt Tighe (fiddle, octave fiddle), Tad Sargent (bouzouki, guitar, bodhrán), Ian Stephenson (double bass, harmonium, piano), Penny James (fiddle), Michael McGoldrick (whistles), and Mohsen Amini (concertina).