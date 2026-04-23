Guzheng Master Bei Bei Charms with Innovative Two Moons Album

Bei Bei – Two Moons (Bei Bei Time Productions, 2026)

Chinese guzheng star Bei Bei has a new album titled Two Moons, a 2026 collaborative effort created with London-based composer and producer Paul Elliott.

The seven-track release combines ancient instruments such as the guzheng and guqin with analog synthesizers, drum machines, and ambient electronic production. Notably, Bei Bei delivers exquisite, inventive and dazzling performances on the guzheng and guqin.

Bei Bei, who is currently based in Los Angeles, said the project grew from a shared interest in lo-fi and analog-focused production. Elliott developed the album through a largely analog workflow, with vintage synthesizers and drum machines programmed in real time. He also recorded delays and reverbs live during performances.

“This way of working might feel like a compromise to contemporary engineers,” Elliott said. “But for me, it was incredibly freeing. It’s how these machines were meant to be used — and it allowed the music to breathe.”

That production method also affected how the traditional instruments were handled. Instead of altering the guzheng to fit a conventional electronic mix, Elliott and Bei Bei said they crafted the arrangements around its natural range and tone.

“Changing the character of the guzheng to make it more ‘Western-friendly’ would have diluted its emotion,” Bei Bei and Elliott said. “Instead, we wove the electronic elements around the instrument — and sometimes let the instrument shape the electronics.”

In addition, Two Moons features contributions from Yang Liu (erhu), Shu Zhiming (sheng), Bin Ma (sanxian, dizi), Ron Korb on dizi, and Jon Monter on zhongruan.

Bei Bei is known for work that connects traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary film, game, and recorded music. Her playing appears in projects such as Disney’s Mulan, DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda 4, League of Legends, and Civilization VII, where she also served as Chinese Music Consultant. Her past collaborators include Christina Aguilera, Fingazz, and Shawn Lee, and she has performed as a soloist with the Pacific Symphony.

Bei Bei – Photo by Stefanie Parkinson

Bei Bei’s previous albums include Into the Wind, Heart of China, Year of the Funky, and Rhythm of China. Her work has also appeared in the American college textbook World Music: Tradition and Innovation.

Paul Elliott

Elliott, who is based in London, has worked in television, commercial, and live performance projects in Europe. His production on Two Moons blends analog, acoustic, and digital elements while keeping the focus on performance and arrangement.

Buy Two Moons.