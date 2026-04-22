Fatoumata Diawara — Photo by Marcello Perego. Fatoumaa wearing a blue dress and a traditonal red headdress.
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Fatoumata Diawara Celebrates Freedom on New Single, “Fala”

World Music Central News Room April 22, 2026 No Comments

Malian singer-guitarist Fatoumata Diawara has released a single named “Fala.” The song’s title means “orphan” in Bambara (language of Mali). It is a haunting ballad that addresses those who have been rejected, mocked, or made to feel alone.

Through transfixing rhythms and her emotive voice, Fatoumata delivers a message of dignity and resilience. She encourages listeners not to let cruelty or judgment define them. The video expands this message as horses appear as recurring figures throughout the video, embodying both vulnerability and freedom.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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