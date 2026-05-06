Expressive and Impressive

Baklava Express – Sabába (self-released, 2026)

For those of us who were quite taken by Baklava Express’s debut album Davka from three years ago, it’s time to rejoice. The Brooklyn-based band is back, this time with their initial lineup of oud, violin, guitar, bass and percussion joined by clarinet, ney and kaval.

Oud player and composer Josh Kaye remains at the helm, and the added reeds and winds bring extra spice and depth to Sabába. As for the sound, it remains entirely instrumental and just as entirely engaging. Influenced by tradition but not a slave to it, the tracks dance back and forth between the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

Kaye was an accomplished guitarist before he picked up the oud, and thus he knows when to throw down and when to lay back. The other instruments provide enrichment and melodic foil, with the violin particularly prominent much of the time.

A lack of vocals proves to be no problem, given how much the selections brim with not only the admirable chops of the players but also how much pure feel they put into every moment. The album’s duration is under 40 minutes, which is only one reason why nothing here seems like filler. It’s perfectly paced as well, with the final track, “Begin Again,” taking time to unfold and hint at the kind of extended pieces that this likewise extended band should do more of.