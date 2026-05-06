A black-and-white cover featuring an ornate hamsa hand with a single eye at its center, set against a glowing circular burst that resembles an eclipse or halo. “Baklava Express” appears in metallic lettering across the top, while Sababa sits below in matching script.
Album reviews

Expressive and Impressive

Tom Orr May 6, 2026 No Comments

Baklava Express – Sabába (self-released, 2026)

For those of us who were quite taken by Baklava Express’s debut album Davka from three years ago, it’s time to rejoice. The Brooklyn-based band is back, this time with their initial lineup of oud, violin, guitar, bass and percussion joined by clarinet, ney and kaval.

Oud player and composer Josh Kaye remains at the helm, and the added reeds and winds bring extra spice and depth to Sabába. As for the sound, it remains entirely instrumental and just as entirely engaging. Influenced by tradition but not a slave to it, the tracks dance back and forth between the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

Kaye was an accomplished guitarist before he picked up the oud, and thus he knows when to throw down and when to lay back. The other instruments provide enrichment and melodic foil, with the violin particularly prominent much of the time.

A lack of vocals proves to be no problem, given how much the selections brim with not only the admirable chops of the players but also how much pure feel they put into every moment. The album’s duration is under 40 minutes, which is only one reason why nothing here seems like filler. It’s perfectly paced as well, with the final track, “Begin Again,” taking time to unfold and hint at the kind of extended pieces that this likewise extended band should do more of.    

Author: Tom Orr

Tom Orr is a California-based writer whose talent and mental stability are of an equally questionable nature. His hobbies include ignoring trends, striking dramatic poses in front of his ever-tolerant wife and watching helplessly as his kids surpass him in all desirable traits.
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