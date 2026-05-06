Son Rompe Pera Question Power and Paranoia on “Reptilio”

Mexican band Son Rompe Pera have announced their third studio album with the new single “Reptilio” (Mixto Records).

Produced by Grammy-winning musician and producer Adrian Quesada, the track is influenced by 1950s sci-fi and B-movie imagery while posing political questions through the band’s punk-driven cumbia style. In the song, Son Rompe Pera use reptilian conspiracy lore to examine power, paranoia, and public distrust of political leaders.

“In the 1950s era, fantasy, and sci-fi flicks explored worlds where mankind was actually controlled by reptiles, sometimes secretly blending into society and even becoming our leaders. But was it all really make-believe? ‘Reptilio’ questions who really are the people in our governments, what are their real goals, and that maybe just maybe all that jokey stuff from the B-movies is actually true. Are they here for our souls? And what if we all have a bit of a reptile inside of us?”

Mongo, the band’s co-leader, said the track reflects his long-standing interest in conspiracy theories. “People always say I believe way too much in conspiracy theories, aliens, the Illuminati, and all that. But it’s a bit strange that as we grow up, a lot of those things that everyone used to laugh off as fake are … proving to be real. The song is asking those questions. Are our leaders really reptiles in disguise? Haha, well, sometimes they act like that, but we’ll probably never know… But maybe our kids will find out the truth.”

The upcoming album was recorded at Quesada’s Electric Deluxe Studios in Austin, Texas.

The album features collaborations with Trish Toledo, Bogotá salsa dura group La Pambelé, Zac Sokolow of La Lom, and Spike Slawson, lead singer of The Gimme Gimmes.