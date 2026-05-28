Valerio Cairone Returns with Folktronica Debut Solo Album “Kairos”

Valerio Cairone — Kairos (self-released Novee Arte Lab, 2025)

Italian vocalist, composer, multi-instrumentalist and “sound painter” Valerio Cairone released his first solo album, Kairos, in 2025. The recording features 11 tracks that Cairone describes as “sympho-electro-acoustic poems.” The title references the ancient Greek distinction between kairos (qualitative, opportune time) and chronos, or linear, measurable time.

Cairone’s music crackles—whoosh, thrum, shimmer—as circuitry collides with ancestral sound. He chanels the raw, molten spirit of Mount Etna and the sun-drenched charm of Sicily. His Etad vision (Electronic Traditional Acoustic Dance) erupts, fusing folktronica warmth with psybient vapor into something fiercely alive.

Each track persuades and sparks, hypnotic, inviting, as delicate electronic beats pulse beneath a lush canopy of transformed acoustic instruments. Strings, drums, reeds… are warped, stretched, and electrified into glowing new forms.

The Sicilian musician completed studies in Music Education at the Bellini Conservatory in Catania and in Film Score Composition at the Conservatory of Rovigo. His career has since reached stages in India, South America, Australia, and Europe.

Kairos follows his acclaimed work on diatonic accordion and Sicilian bagpipes with Oi Dipnoi on Bastrika (2015) and Pontos (2018), and was made after a period of retreat and research.

Cairone plays bagpipes, Hungarian and Sicilian jaw harps, sarangi, tabla, cello, accordions, melodeons, piano, soprano saxophone, trumpet, bansuri, double flutes, ethnic flutes, computer, khamak, voice, Tibetan bell, eastern cymbals, ocarinas, guitars, frame, drums, Sicilian castanets, and synthesizers.

Buy Kairos.