American Folk Song Favorites, Reimagined With A Norwegian Lens

Aasmund Nordstoga og Åsmund Reistad – Tom Duley og andre viser (Lydpressa, 2023)

Aasmund Nordstoga (born 1964) and Åsmund Reistad (born 1969) are a Norwegian duo with a 25-year performance history. Their collaboration began in the folk music trio Trispann and continued through Reistad’s guitar work on multiple Nordstoga solo releases. Together, they have toured widely in Norway, appearing at festivals, cultural centers, conferences, and local events, with a repertoire suited to both large stages and intimate venues.

Their duo debut, Tom Duley og andre viser, draws its material from Hartvig Kiran’s 1962 Norwegian songbook of the same title, a collection of North American folk songs translated into Norwegian. The songs gained particular traction among Norwegian singer-songwriters in the 1970s and have been less frequently performed in later decades.

On the album, Nordstoga and Reistad present warm individualized interpretations crafted during their long-running partnership. The core format is vocals and guitar, expanded by Reistad’s additional instrumentation, including bass, percussion, piano, and accordion.

Musicians: Aasmund Nordstoga on vocals; Åsmund Reistad: vocals, all instruments, arrangements, production.