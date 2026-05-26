Blazin’ Fiddles Spark a High Energy Incendo

Blazin’ Fiddles have announced Incendo, the Scottish group’s first album as a five-piece. The release also signifies a new chapter for the award-winning ensemble, which now features fiddlers Jenna Reid, from Shetland, Kristan Harvey, from Orkney, and Rua Macmillan, from the Highlands, alongside Angus Lyon on piano and Anna Massie on guitar.

In addition to the familiar mix of fiddles, piano, and guitar, the album introduces mandolin and tenor banjo through Massie’s contributions.

Blazin’ Fiddles have won Live Act and Folk Band of the Year multiple times at the Scots Trad Music Awards. Over the years, the group has built its reputation on a repertoire that combines traditional material with original tunes and contemporary compositions, while maintaining strong ties to the musical traditions of its members’ home regions.

Meanwhile, Incendo also reflects the band’s live show format. Alongside full-ensemble performances, the album includes three solo fiddle tracks, which highlight individual playing styles within the wider group sound.