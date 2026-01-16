Hami Hamoo Announce Debut Album Siya On Accords Croisés

Hami Hamoo will release their debut album Siya on January 16, 2026, via Accords Croisés / Pias.

The trio grew out of a long-running collaboration between multi-instrumentalist Michael Havard and percussionist Habib Meftah, who built their careers performing diverse forms of world music. After working together as sidemen in a short-lived project, they chose to continue as a unit and invited singer and guitarist Moussa Koïta to complete the lineup.

With Siya, Hami Hamoo present a project that draws on multiple African heritages while connecting different places, eras, and musical traditions into a single ensemble sound.