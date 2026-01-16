Hami Hamoo Announce Debut Album Siya On Accords Croisés

The cover for Hami Hamoo Siya shows a trio of overlapping faces in ochre and rust tones. Acacia-like trees sit inside the head of the central figure. The background moves from arid hills to deep blue water.
Hami Hamoo will release their debut album Siya on January 16, 2026, via Accords Croisés / Pias.

The trio grew out of a long-running collaboration between multi-instrumentalist Michael Havard and percussionist Habib Meftah, who built their careers performing diverse forms of world music. After working together as sidemen in a short-lived project, they chose to continue as a unit and invited singer and guitarist Moussa Koïta to complete the lineup.

With Siya, Hami Hamoo present a project that draws on multiple African heritages while connecting different places, eras, and musical traditions into a single ensemble sound.

