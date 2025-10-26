The album cover for Âmes des Bois by La Déferlance features a mirrored landscape divided by a reflective body of water. Across the center, white silhouettes of people holding instruments and dancing move in a line, their reflections inverted below. The background combines soft coral, teal, and indigo hues, with crescent moons in opposite corners and a forested silhouette framing the scene.
Echoes of the Woods: La Déferlance Intertwines Quebec’s Past and Present in Song

Angel Romero October 26, 2025 No Comments

La Déferlance – Âmes des bois (Club MID, 2025)

La Déferlance continues to shine on Âmes des bois (Souls of the Woods), an excellent album that certifies the band as one of the finest acts in the current Quebec trad music scene.

Based in Quebec City, La Déferlance offers a joyful, boldly inventive, and contemporary take on traditional Québécois music since 2018. The group combines lively folk tunes and classic traditional songs, rearranged in its own style, with a substantial body of original compositions.

The band’s sound is characterized by beautifully crafted vocal harmonies, call and response vocals, traditional Quebecker foot percussion, fiddle, accordion and modern instruments such as the electric bass, and a certain Celtic edge.

Musicians: Mathieu Baillargeon on vocals, backing vocals, piano, podorythmie, jaw harp; Marie-Desneiges Hamel on backing vocals, accordions; Renaud Labelle on backing vocals, double bass, electric bass; Grégoire Painchaud on backing vocals, violin, guitar, mandolin.

Guest musicians: Olivier Forest on percussion (tracks 3, 5, 10); Martin Desjardins on tenor saxophone (track 6); Joel Thibault on alto saxophone (track 6); Stéphane Boulanger on trombone (track 6); Marcellin Breault on trumpet (track 6); and Dominic Painchaud on cello (track 7).

Recorded and mixed by André Lavergne (MID Studio). Mastering by Philip Gosselin (LAB Mastering).

Artwork & Design: Pier-Luc St-Germain (St-Germain Fabrique)

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
