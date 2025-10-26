Echoes of the Woods: La Déferlance Intertwines Quebec’s Past and Present in Song

La Déferlance – Âmes des bois (Club MID, 2025)

La Déferlance continues to shine on Âmes des bois (Souls of the Woods), an excellent album that certifies the band as one of the finest acts in the current Quebec trad music scene.

Based in Quebec City, La Déferlance offers a joyful, boldly inventive, and contemporary take on traditional Québécois music since 2018. The group combines lively folk tunes and classic traditional songs, rearranged in its own style, with a substantial body of original compositions.

The band’s sound is characterized by beautifully crafted vocal harmonies, call and response vocals, traditional Quebecker foot percussion, fiddle, accordion and modern instruments such as the electric bass, and a certain Celtic edge.

Musicians: Mathieu Baillargeon on vocals, backing vocals, piano, podorythmie, jaw harp; Marie-Desneiges Hamel on backing vocals, accordions; Renaud Labelle on backing vocals, double bass, electric bass; Grégoire Painchaud on backing vocals, violin, guitar, mandolin.

Guest musicians: Olivier Forest on percussion (tracks 3, 5, 10); Martin Desjardins on tenor saxophone (track 6); Joel Thibault on alto saxophone (track 6); Stéphane Boulanger on trombone (track 6); Marcellin Breault on trumpet (track 6); and Dominic Painchaud on cello (track 7).

Recorded and mixed by André Lavergne (MID Studio). Mastering by Philip Gosselin (LAB Mastering).



Artwork & Design: Pier-Luc St-Germain (St-Germain Fabrique)

Buy Âmes des bois. CD available from Bandcamp.