Cheikh Ibra Fam Unites The Diaspora With “Gnou Mbollo”

World Music Central News Room October 26, 2025 No Comments

Cumbancha will release “Gnou Mbollo” on October 24, 2025, as the third single from Cheikh Ibra Fam’s upcoming album Adouna (Life), due in February 2026. The title translates from Wolof as “Let’s Unite.”

The track combines West African traditions with African diaspora grooves and carries a message of solidarity across borders. Lyrics reference journeys from Congo to Panama and Senegal to Brazil.

A companion video traces a return to Senegal, with scenes in Dakar’s Medina neighborhood and among the Yoff fishing community. Shots of coordinated fishing work and communal dance emphasize the song’s call for unity across communities.

The new release follows “Xam Xam” and “Sali,” earlier singles from Adouna (Life). Fam, a former member of Orchestra Baobab and a Charles Cros Academy honoree, draws on his Baye Fall roots and influences ranging from Otis Redding to Cuba’s Orquesta Aragón.

