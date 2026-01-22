WOMEX 2026 Calls For World Music Proposals In Gran Canaria

WOMEX – the Worldwide Music Expo – has opened its Call For Proposals for the 32nd edition. The conference and showcase is set to take place in Gran Canaria, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, from 21 to 25 October 2026.

The Call For Proposals is open to musicians, DJs, film-makers and music professionals from all regions, aiming to highlight a broad range of world music talent and industry perspectives. An independent, international jury will curate the official program, with jury members to be announced in the coming weeks.

Proposals can be submitted in four categories: Showcase, Club Summit, Film, and Conference. The deadline for submissions is Friday, 27 February 2026.

WOMEX remains a key meeting point for performing artists, industry professionals and music audiences, with a focus on cross-cultural exchange and non-mainstream music from diverse traditions.

Proposals must be submitted via the official application portal: womex-apply.com.