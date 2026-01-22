Two Festivals Share Top Prize At 2025 Transglobal World Music Awards

The Transglobal World Music Chart has announced the winners of its 2025 Festival Awards, confirming a tie for the Best Festival Award.

Best Festival Award (Tie)

URÀ Mercado Cultural de la Música (Costa Rica)

World Music Festival Bratislava (Slovakia)

The Festival Awards, launched in late 2017, were created to highlight festivals that foster appreciation of music from diverse cultures as a tool for personal and social development, as well as for listener enjoyment.

Top 10 Awardees:

[tie] URÀ Mercado Cultural de la Música (Costa Rica) + World Music Festival Bratislava (Slovakia) [tie] Alkantara Fest (Italy) + Supernova International Ska Festival (USA) [tie] Cordas World Music Festival (Portugal) + Sukiyaki Meets The World (Japan) Fira Mediterrània de Manresa (Spain) Rainforest World Music Festival (Malaysia) Ethno Port Festival (Poland) Festival Arabesques (France)

The call for candidates for 2026 will be open in the coming days.