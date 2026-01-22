Two Festivals Share Top Prize At 2025 Transglobal World Music Awards

The Transglobal World Music Chart has announced the winners of its 2025 Festival Awards, confirming a tie for the Best Festival Award.
Best Festival Award (Tie)
- URÀ Mercado Cultural de la Música (Costa Rica)
- World Music Festival Bratislava (Slovakia)
The Festival Awards, launched in late 2017, were created to highlight festivals that foster appreciation of music from diverse cultures as a tool for personal and social development, as well as for listener enjoyment.
Top 10 Awardees:
- [tie] URÀ Mercado Cultural de la Música (Costa Rica) + World Music Festival Bratislava (Slovakia)
- [tie] Alkantara Fest (Italy) + Supernova International Ska Festival (USA)
- [tie] Cordas World Music Festival (Portugal) + Sukiyaki Meets The World (Japan)
- Fira Mediterrània de Manresa (Spain)
- Rainforest World Music Festival (Malaysia)
- Ethno Port Festival (Poland)
- Festival Arabesques (France)
The call for candidates for 2026 will be open in the coming days.