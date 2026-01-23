Mariachi El Bronx Are Back With Mariachi El Bronx IV And “Forgive Or Forget”

Los Angeles band Mariachi El Bronx will end a decade-long recording break with the release of their new album Mariachi El Bronx IV on February 13 via ATO Records. The project is the mariachi-focused alter ego of punk group The Bronx and continues the band’s focus on stretching their sound while nodding to the Hispanic musical traditions of their hometown.

The 12-track album features themes of loss, love, and everyday pressure, with narratives built around gamblers, former playboys, warriors, and lovers. Lead vocalist Matt Caughthran describes the writing as beginning “as a battle between love and death” before turning into a way to process current events and personal upheaval.

Ahead of the album, the band has released the opener “Forgive or Forget.” The track includes Ray Suen on violin (Childish Gambino, Lorde). Caughthran shared about the song “[someone] who’s completely disheveled and a little washed out, looking back on their life in a way that’s kind of hazy. There’s a little bit of hope there, but it’s pretty dark.”