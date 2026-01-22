Marco Grancelli Hits The Road With Camino Trunco

Marco Grancelli – Camino Trunco (self-released, 2025)

Argentine musician and composer Marco Grancelli recorded Camino Trunco, his first solo album, in various studios throughout 2024 and 2025.

Grancelli, who was born in Argentina and is based in France, has spent recent years traveling through South America, absorbing multiple folklore traditions. His background includes research, arranging, and composition with the group Aguamadera, participation in world music showcase WOMEX 2022, current work with Trío Tikismikis, documentary projects in northern Argentina, and recent trips to Peru and Chile focused on exchanges with traditional musicians.

Marco Grancelli

Camino Trunco features a warm, minimal setup led by Grancelli’s voice and guitars, with guest percussion throughout the album. Most of the repertoire consists of original compositions that address themes of love, death, distance, rivers, and fishermen’s lives, ancestry, travel, disillusionment, and social struggle, alongside references to mythic figures such as Supay and La Salamanca.

Track Notes

“La finadita” (Hermanos Díaz): A devotional chacarera voiced by “la finadita,” tied to songs honoring the dead.

“Verdes Arreboles” (Violeta Jarero & Marco Grancelli): A chacarera about love influenced by the distance between South America and Europe.

“Aurora” (Marco Grancelli): Guitar instrumental inspired by daybreak after a night of prayer and contemplation.

“Alma Challuera” (Carlos Carabajal & Cristoforo Juarez): Chacarera focused on river life and fishing traditions in Argentina.

“Si te bautizó la Luna” (Marco Grancelli): A gato influenced by Mexican son jarocho, written for a female singer and jaranera.

“Al camino” (Marco Grancelli): Zamba about travel, communal music gatherings, and intergenerational memory.

“Con el alma dividida” (Marco Grancelli): Chacarera about longing, roots, and the guitar as a bridge across distance.

“Churita mi corazón” (Luciano Luna & Marco Grancelli): Chacarera centered on tenderness, departure, and hopes of reunion.

“Vidala de lejas tierras” (Traditional) feat. Violeta Jarero: Vidala lamenting separation and the fear of being forgotten.

“Está pasando” (Luciano Luna & Marco Grancelli) feat. Luciano Luna: Protest chacarera addressing inequality and social crisis in Argentina.

“Flor de Amancay” (Marco Grancelli) feat. Miguel Rivaynera: Zamba about heartbreak and disillusionment, with guest arrangement.

“Blanca Azucena” (Traditional): Traditional Andean song; a humble offering of voice and devotion.

Musicians: Marco Grancelli on vocals, guitars, caja coplera, composition, arrangements; Luciano Luna on vocals (track 10); percussion (tracks 4, 7, 10); Violeta Jarero: vocals (track 9); Miguel Rivaynera: guitars, bombo legüero, bass, arrangements (track 11); Pablo Cruz: percussion (track 1); Mariana Mariñelarena: percussion (track 2); Vanesa García: percussion (track 5); Mariano “Tiki” Cantero: percussion (track 6).

Mixed and mastered by Alejandro Saro.