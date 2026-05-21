Gaelic Roots Accordionist Pàdruig Morrison Takes a Strong First Step

Buin is the debut release from Pàdruig Morrison, a Scottish composer and performer known for work across multiple musical traditions. The album presents original instrumental pieces alongside four newly written Gaelic songs.

The title Buin translates as “belong.” However, related Gaelic words such as buain (“harvest”) and buan (“long-lasting”) also reflect the album’s themes. Each composition examines ideas of belonging through connections to place, community, and culture.

Most of the material emerged over the past six to seven years. During that period, Morrison considered his own relationship to land and identity.

He reflected: “I feel it is important to understand and convey how Gaels have long been fighting both for our right to land on which we can live and feed ourselves, and for our language to be spoken by those who come after us, just as it was by those who came before. This history is not sufficiently taught to us and I hope that this album might act as a reminder of, and an insight into, some of that history.”