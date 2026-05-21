The Rabbit Council Brings “Caught Between” To Get It Played

The Rabbit Council, the Charlotte, NC-based indie folk and alt-folk project of songwriter Lee Baber, has released “Caught Between.”

Written by Baber and produced by Jon Leeds, the track was inspired by a trip to the Great Barrier Reef before its ecological decline intensified.

“Caught Between” features Grammy-nominated musician Franco Martino on guitar and mandolin, Leeds on percussion, and Baber on the remaining instrumentation. Musically, the mid-tempo track combines indie folk and alt-folk with restrained bluegrass influences, fragile vocals, and a calm, cinematic atmosphere.