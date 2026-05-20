Bryan Sutton and Tommy Emmanuel Revisit “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down”

Bryan Sutton has released a new duet with Tommy Emmanuel, a version of “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” for his From Roots To Branches series.

Sutton described Emmanuel as “a wonderful friend and a lovely dude” and said the song reflects their shared interest in bluegrass, jazz, and swing. He noted that the tune comes from a bluegrass background, though its chord changes also connect with the swing material they have played together before, including work on Emmanuel’s earlier duet record.

The track opens with Sutton’s first solo over Emmanuel’s driving rhythm guitar part. After that, the performance moves through three verses: two drawn from Charlie Poole and the North Carolina Ramblers’ 1925 recording, plus one written by Sutton.

Bryan Sutton and Tommy Emmanuel

Throughout the recording, Sutton and Emmanuel trade solos, duet passages, and casual studio remarks.

“Tommy’s just been gracious to me over the years,” Sutton said. “Certainly, the world knows how strong a musician he is, but he’s a big pal, and he’s a big energy, too!”